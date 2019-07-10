Trail Blazers' Gian Clavell: Solid scoring contributions
Clavell contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 97-93 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
The third-year pro stepped up with his best performance yet in Las Vegas, serving as an effective complement to the efforts of Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent, Jr. Clavell turned in a solid campaign overseas earlier this year, and he'll look to continue building a case for a chance to join the Trail Blazers in training camp this fall.
