Brown was assigned to the G League's Ontario Clippers on Sunday.
Brown hasn't been part of the Trail Blazers' rotation recently, but he should have an opportunity to carve out more playing time with the Clippers' G League affiliate. He'll be a candidate to rejoin Portland if the parent club requires additional depth at some point.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Not involved early in campaign•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Full go for training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Sidelined due to illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Probable vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Won't return Friday•