The Trail Blazers recalled Brown from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Monday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Portland doesn't have a G League affiliate, so Brown was sent to Ontario to get some extra work in. The second-year big man hasn't had much of a role for the Trail Blazers this season and is averaging just 1.9 points in 5.9 minutes across 15 appearances.