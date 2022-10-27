Brown recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), one block and one steal in eight minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Brown has seen his first action of the season over the last two games, both of which were blowouts. He's largely off the fantasy radar at this juncture, and that doesn't figure to change, barring a rash of injuries in the frontcourt.

