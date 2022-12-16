The Trail Blazers recalled Brown from the Ontario Clippers of the G League on Friday.
Brown will be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks. The second-year forward is averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes across seven games for the Trail Blazers this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Returning to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Back with Blazers•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Not involved early in campaign•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Full go for training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Sidelined due to illness•