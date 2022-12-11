The Trail Blazers assigned Brown to the G League's Ontario Clippers on Sunday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Brown hasn't gotten off the bench in Portland's last two contests, so the 21-year-old will head to the G League to get more meaningful playing time. He isn't a two-way player, but Brown is nonetheless expected to spend considerable time in the G League this season since Portland doesn't have a spot available for him in the NBA rotation.