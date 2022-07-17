Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League finale due an illness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Brown played 21 minutes and totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three blocks during Friday's contest and has been a key player during Summer League. In his absence, rookie second-round pick Jabari Walker will likely garner an increased role during the finale.