Giles (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Giles was listed as probable for Thursday's matchup, and he'll officially be able to return after missing 13 consecutive games due to a left calf strain. He averaged 3.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over 11.8 minutes per game prior to his absence and could see a similar role going forward.