Harry Giles ended with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 127-102 preseason victory over Sacramento.

Giles made the most of his opportunities Friday, coming off the bench to lead the Trail Blazers with 18 points. He added 14 rebounds and five defensive stats in what could potentially be his best line of the season. Jusuf Nurkic (COVID-19 protocol) was not in action and so Giles shifted up in the rotation behind Enes Kanter. While it appears Kanter has the backup role locked down, there is certainly a case for Giles to be given a shot at minutes. Kanter's fantasy ceiling is somewhat limited which does open the door for Giles, even if only slightly.