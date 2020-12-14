Coach Terry Stotts praised Giles' start to the preseason Monday, but he noted that it may be difficult to find a consistent role for him during the regular season, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Giles has been the clear standout from the Blazers' first two preseason games, and Stotts recognized his efforts following Sunday's 19-point, 13-rebound, three-assist, two-steal effort. "I've been really pleased with the way (Giles) has played, there's no question," Stotts said. "Both games he's scoring the ball well, he's rebounding the ball well, he's playing with a lot of energy, so that's been very encouraging." However, Stotts went on to acknowledge that the Blazers already have a clear starter at center in Jusuf Nurkic, while Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony and Zach Collins will all play significant roles in the frontcourt. "I think it's a little early to be talking about minutes and rotations," Stotts said. "But I really like who we have playing in those positions right now. It'll play itself out, but I really like the way Harry is playing. I think he's impressing some people."