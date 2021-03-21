Giles (calf) was active for the Trail Blazers' victories Thursday over the Pelicans and Friday over the Mavericks, but he didn't leave the bench in coach's decisions.

The Trail Blazers are light on center depth with Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Zach Collins (ankle) both in the midst of long-term absences, but the recent return of Giles from a month-long absence of his own due to a calf injury hasn't affected head coach Terry Stotts' rotations. Rather than relying on Giles, Stotts has turned to starting power forward Robert Covington to fill most of the backup minutes behind starter Enes Kanter. Giles' path to playing time will become more blocked when Nurkic likely returns to action in late March.