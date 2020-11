Giles signed a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Kings declined the 22-year-old's team option for 2020-21 last year, so he hit free agency after the shortened season. Giles averaged 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes for Sacramento last season, and he'll provide frontcourt depth behind Jusuf Nurkic for his new team.