Giles posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt,), five rebounds and two steals across 11 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 loss to the Pacers.

The loss of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) left two healthy centers on Portland's roster. Enes Kanter will be the starter moving forward, but Giles will lead the charge with the second unit. At 6-11, Giles is really the only player besides Kanter who can play the position. Players like Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington would put the Trail Blazers into a size mismatch on a nightly basis. Nurkic managers who missed out on Kanter should probably consider picking him up, especially in deeper leagues where quality big men are scarce.