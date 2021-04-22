Giles hasn't appeared in any of the Trail Blazers' last five games due to coach's decisions.

Even with top center Jusuf Nurkic missing one of those contests for rest purposes, Giles hasn't been able to find even garbage-time minutes while coming off the Portland bench. When both Nurkic and Enes Kanter are available, they'll absorb most of the minutes at center in competitive contests, and Robert Covington and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson appear to be coach Terry Stotts' top options at the position when the Trail Blazers roll out small-ball lineups. Giles is thus unlikely to be much more than an emergency depth piece for Portland.