Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said Tuesday that Giles (calf) is without a timetable for a return, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Giles suffered a calf strain Sunday against the Mavericks, and it's not clear when he'll be back. He was essentially promoted to backup center behind Enes Kanter when Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) got injured. Now that Giles is sidelined, the Blazers will have to play more small-ball. That could result in more minutes at center for Robert Covington and Nassir Little.