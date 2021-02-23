Giles (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Giles will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to the left calf strain. Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been unwilling to put a timeline on Giles' return to the court, so he could be in danger of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break if he demonstrates no meaningful recovery in his progress by the weekend.