Giles suffered a strained left calf and will not play in Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The injury appears to have occurred during Sunday's win over Dallas, in which Giles played 13 minutes off the bench and finished with five points and six rebounds. Depending on the severity of the strain, Giles could be looking at a multi-game absence. With Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Zach Collins (shoulder) already sidelined, Portland is now even thinner at the center spot.