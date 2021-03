Giles (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Giles hasn't played since Feb. 14, but with his status upgraded to probable, it sounds like he is on track to return Thursday. Prior to the injury, Giles averaged 3.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. He should return to a similar role in the rotation behind Enes Kanter and Robert Covington as long as his calf is healthy.