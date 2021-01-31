Giles had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT) and three rebounds in Saturday's win over Chicago.

Giles has been the Blazers' backup center since Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) went down, but it hasn't resulted in a significant enough boost in minutes to warrant much fantasy attention. Giles hasn't played more than 19 minutes in any of the last seven games, and he's averaging just 3.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 combined steals/blocks during that stretch.