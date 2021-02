Giles had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 132-121 win over the Wizards.

The 22-year-old continues to operate as Portland's reserve center behind starter Enes Kanter and is averaging 14.3 minutes over the past nine games. Giles is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance in his current role.