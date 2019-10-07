Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Absent from injury report
Whiteside (ankle) was removed from the team's injury report prior to Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside figures to be good to go after nursing a minor ankle injury. He was able to practice Monday without issue and was later removed from the injury report.
