Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Active Thursday

Whiteside (illness) is active for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Whiteside's availability Thursday wasn't looking good early on, as the center came down with the bug Thursday and didn't participate in morning shootaround. However, a late turn of events will propel Whiteside into the lineup against the Timberwolves on Thursday. It's unclear though if the 30-year-old will be a full-go or have his minutes restricted.