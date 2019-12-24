Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Another dominant effort Monday
Whiteside had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to New Orleans.
Whiteside has been a top-10 player this season and that form continued Monday. He looks a completely different player from the one that faded out during his last season in Miami. Given the sample size, we have to assume this is for real and while the top-10 might be a stretch, he should remain top-25 player moving forward.
