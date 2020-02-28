Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Another double-double in loss

Whiteside compiled 18 points (9-15 FG), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to the Pacers.

The Trail Blazers have now lost five of their past six games and sit three wins outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. Despite the teams' misfortunes, Whiteside continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis. He has been a first-round player over the course of the season and shows no signs of slowing down. The only downside is the fact that his fantasy game is extremely lopsided. Outside of rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage, he is basically a negative contributor everywhere else.