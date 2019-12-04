Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss

Whiteside posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Whiteside dropped his 11th double-double of the season, though the effort wasn't enough to staunch the Clippers offensive attack. The veteran center's having a solid statistical season as he's scoring and rebounding his best rates since the 2016-17 season. Through 18 games, Whiteside's averaging 14.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 27.5 minutes.