Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss
Whiteside posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.
Whiteside dropped his 11th double-double of the season, though the effort wasn't enough to staunch the Clippers offensive attack. The veteran center's having a solid statistical season as he's scoring and rebounding his best rates since the 2016-17 season. Through 18 games, Whiteside's averaging 14.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 27.5 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 15 boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Returns to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...