Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double versus Heat

Whiteside chipped in 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 loss to the Heat.

Whiteside committed five fouls but nevertheless managed a quality showing on the road against his former team. He's very arguably putting together the best individual season of his career thus far here in 2019-20, as Whiteside is still a strong source of points, boards and blocks but has upped his assist totals and improved from the charity stripe.