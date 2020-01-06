Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double versus Heat
Whiteside chipped in 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 loss to the Heat.
Whiteside committed five fouls but nevertheless managed a quality showing on the road against his former team. He's very arguably putting together the best individual season of his career thus far here in 2019-20, as Whiteside is still a strong source of points, boards and blocks but has upped his assist totals and improved from the charity stripe.
