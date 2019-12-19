Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Blows up for 23 rebounds

Whiteside compiled 16 points (8-14 FG), 23 rebounds and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Warriors.

16 of Whiteside's 23 rebounds were om defense, so Whiteside's huge total was just as much about the Warriors' inability to score as it was about Whiteside's rebounding skills. He hasn't reached these heights since he was a member of the Heat when he poured in a 23/20 line against Utah a little over a year ago. You can't expect nightly totals like this, but Whiteside has become a legit double-double threat on a nightly basis.