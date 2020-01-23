Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play
Whiteside (groin) will be available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
As expected, Whiteside will play through a groin contusion. Over the past four games, he's averaged 15.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 37.3 minutes. The big man is coming off of a 17-point, 21-rebound double-double in Monday's OT win over Golden State.
