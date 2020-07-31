Whiteside will come off the bench during Friday's opener against the Grizzlies, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

With Jusuf Nurkic back in the fold and starting, Whiteside will come off the bench. Coach Terry Stotts toyed with the idea of starting the two bigs together, but he ultimately settled on more spacing by starting Zach Collins at power forward. It's not clear exactly what kind of workload Whiteside will have, but it will probably be below 30 minutes.