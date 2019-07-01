Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Dealt to Portland

Whiteside was traded to Portland on Monday in exchange for Moe Harkless and Meyers Leonard, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Heading into free agency, Whiteside opted into his $27.1 million player option, but the Heat will send him to Portland, where he'll likely slide in as the starting center while Jusuf Nurkic recovers from a serious lower-leg injury. Whiteside's fantasy value has been all on a gradual decline over the last three seasons, but it's mostly been due to dwindling opportunity. Last season, Whiteside averaged just 23.3 minutes per contest but still managed to post 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.