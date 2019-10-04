Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Friday
Whiteside (ankle) did not practice Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside's ankle injury forced him to sit out another practice. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
