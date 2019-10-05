Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Saturday
Whiteside (ankle) was not able to participate in Saturday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside has been out since Wednesday's practice as he recovers from a left ankle injury. He won't play in the Trail Blazers' Fan Fest on Sunday, and he'll look to get healthy ahead of Tuesday's preseason action against the Nuggets.
