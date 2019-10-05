Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Saturday

Whiteside (ankle) was not able to participate in Saturday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside has been out since Wednesday's practice as he recovers from a left ankle injury. He won't play in the Trail Blazers' Fan Fest on Sunday, and he'll look to get healthy ahead of Tuesday's preseason action against the Nuggets.

More News
Our Latest Stories