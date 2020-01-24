Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in loss
Whiteside added 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and a block across 33 minutes, as Portland lost to the Mavericks 133-125 on Thursday night.
Whiteside was in no-man's-land for most of the night, as the combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber (the Mavericks' "centers") stretched the floor and minimized Whiteside's ownership of the paint. The poor matchup resulted in his second lowest rebounding total of the month and his first game without multiple blocks since around Christmas. Whiteside remains a top option at the center position and will look to get back to his ways as a fantasy darling Sunday against Indiana.
