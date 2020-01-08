Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Double-double plus seven swats

Whiteside went off for 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.

Whiteside recorded at least seven rejections for the third time in his last 19 games while logging his 28th double-double through 35 appearances. He's on pace to surpass his career high in that department (58 double-doubles in 2016-17) if he stays healthy for the vast majority of the season. With the Trail Blazers fighting for a playoff spot and Whiteside in the midst of a contract year, both team and player have plenty to compete for going forward.