Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss

Whiteside amassed 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 loss to New York.

Whiteside put up another monster line in what was the worst loss of the season for the Trail Blazers. His production has been fantastic thus far, although it is not translating to victories. Mitchell Robinson had his way with Whiteside, scoring 22 points on perfect 11-of-11 shooting. It does pose the question as to how beneficial Whiteside is when he is on the floor. He is getting plenty of minutes; however, the Trail Blazers basically have no depth at the center position.