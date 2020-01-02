Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss
Whiteside amassed 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 loss to New York.
Whiteside put up another monster line in what was the worst loss of the season for the Trail Blazers. His production has been fantastic thus far, although it is not translating to victories. Mitchell Robinson had his way with Whiteside, scoring 22 points on perfect 11-of-11 shooting. It does pose the question as to how beneficial Whiteside is when he is on the floor. He is getting plenty of minutes; however, the Trail Blazers basically have no depth at the center position.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 22 rebounds Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Swats four shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Another dominant effort Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Blows up for 23 rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to seven•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Offensive explosion Thursday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...