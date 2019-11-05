Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doubles-doubles in return

Whiteside (knee) registered 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 loss to the Warriors.

After sitting out the Blazers' one-point loss to the 76ers on Saturday, Whiteside checked back into the starting five and played his most minutes of the season en route to notching his third double-double. With Zach Collins (shoulder) out indefinitely following surgery and Pau Gasol (foot) without a clear timeline to resume playing, Whiteside could take on as many minutes as he can handle for the foreseeable future.