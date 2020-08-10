Whiteside (hip) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavs, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwets reports.
A left hip strain kept Whiteside out of the Blazers' last two games, but he should be back in action Tuesday. Assuming that's the case, expect Whiteside to slide back into his new role as the backup to Jusuf Nurkic.
