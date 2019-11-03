Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Monday

Whiteside (knee) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Whiteside missed Saturday's narrow loss to the Sixers with a sore knee, but the initial injury report foreshadows a return to the court Monday night. With Zach Collins (shoulder) out several weeks, Whiteside end up in a slightly increased role so long as the Gonzaga product is on the shelf.