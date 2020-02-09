Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Sunday
Whiteside (lower leg) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Whiteside missed Friday's loss to Utah with a left leg contusion, but he should be good to make his return Sunday. Since the new year, he's averaging 15.4 points, 15.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks at home.
