Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Sunday

Whiteside (lower leg) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Whiteside missed Friday's loss to Utah with a left leg contusion, but he should be good to make his return Sunday. Since the new year, he's averaging 15.4 points, 15.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks at home.

