Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Explodes for 30/12 double-double
Whiteside compiled 30 points (13-14 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 127-119 win over the Lakers.
Whiteside paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a hard-fought game and a stuffed stat line. He recorded his fifth-straight double-double in the contest, and his five blocks represent the seventh night in January where he's swatted five or more balls. Whiteside is also collecting rebounds at a torrid pace, and he now ranks third in the league with an average of 13.9 rebounds per game.
