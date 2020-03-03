Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to 10
Whiteside scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.
That's now 10 straight double-doubles for the veteran center, and 47 on the year. Whiteside is averaging 16.9 points, 15.5 boards, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 assists over that stretch, numbers right in line with his overall performance this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Another double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Grabs 19 boards vs. Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sixth straight double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets double-double before ejection•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...