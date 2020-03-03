Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to 10

Whiteside scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.

That's now 10 straight double-doubles for the veteran center, and 47 on the year. Whiteside is averaging 16.9 points, 15.5 boards, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 assists over that stretch, numbers right in line with his overall performance this season.