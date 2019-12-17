Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to seven

Whiteside tallied 10 points (5-7 FG), 14 rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Suns.

White recorded yet another double-double in Monday's win, albeit just barely. That line makes it seven straight for the former Miami big man, and a whopping seventeen through 24 games. Whiteside is an excellent value in DFS formats, as he flies a bit under the radar when more prominent names are on the slate at the center position.