Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Fifth consecutive double-double
Whiteside had 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Portland's 124-113 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
It was Whiteside's fifth straight double-double, and he has either scored in double figures or grabbed 10-plus rebounds in all but one game this season. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Sacramento.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will be available•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Massive double-double Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doubles-doubles in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Good to go•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...