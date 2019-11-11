Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Fifth consecutive double-double

Whiteside had 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Portland's 124-113 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

It was Whiteside's fifth straight double-double, and he has either scored in double figures or grabbed 10-plus rebounds in all but one game this season. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Tuesday at Sacramento.