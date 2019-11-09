Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss
Whiteside posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and an assist in 34 minutes Friday against Brooklyn.
Whiteside swatted a season-high five shots while notching his fifth double-double of the season in Friday's loss to the Nets. The veteran center continues to be a boon for fantasy owners, though there is a noticeable difference between his fantasy production and real-life play. That aside, Whiteside appears to be rejuvenated in his first year in Portland and is amassing 14.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game so far this season -- all of which mark three-year highs.
