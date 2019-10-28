Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Fouls out during Sunday's win
Whiteside had six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over the Mavericks.
Whiteside could not avoid foul trouble Sunday, eventually being forced out of the game after 26 minutes. This is not actually a lot less than he has been playing to begin the season. He is off to a great start for his new team and is currently a top-40 player in standard leagues. He is shooting 83 percent from the free-throw line, something that if it sticks, could keep him inside the top-50.
