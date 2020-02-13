Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets double-double before ejection
Whiteside was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies after receiving his second technical foul of the night, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports. He finished the game with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes.
The officials assessed technicals to both Whiteside and Valanciunas after the two were involved in a minor skirmish with less than 20 seconds remaining. Whiteside has now tied his career high with seven technical fouls on the season, but he has a ways to go before reaching 16, which would trigger an automatic one-game suspension. Perhaps more notable than the fact that he was tossed from the game was that he failed to record a blocked shot, ending a streak of 34 consecutive contests with at least one rejection.
