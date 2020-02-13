Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets ejected

Whiteside was ejected from Wednesday's game against Memphis after getting into a scuffle with time running out, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Whiteside flexed his muscles at Jonas Valanciunas, getting hit with an ejection for his efforts. The star center finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes on the night. Barring any further punishment, he should make a full return Friday against New Orleans.