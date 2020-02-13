Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets ejected
Whiteside was ejected from Wednesday's game against Memphis after getting into a scuffle with time running out, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Whiteside flexed his muscles at Jonas Valanciunas, getting hit with an ejection for his efforts. The star center finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes on the night. Barring any further punishment, he should make a full return Friday against New Orleans.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Snares 17 boards versus former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...