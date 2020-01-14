Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets green light
Whiteside (illness) has been cleared to play Monday against Charlotte, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Whiteside missed Saturday's game against the Bucks due to illness, but he'll be back on the court Monday evening. He figures to start and take on his typical roll after gaining clearance.
