Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Good to go
Whiteside (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against Golden State, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Whiteside was considered probable leading up to tipoff, so this isn't shocking news. He's averaging 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over five games this season.
