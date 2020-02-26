Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Grabs 19 boards vs. Celtics
Whiteside posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one block during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.
Whiteside continues to dominate the boards, and he's bumped his average up to 14.2 per game. Tuesday also marked just the third time in Whiteside's career that he's posted at least 18 points on 12 or fewer shots, plus 19 boards. In February, he's averaging 15.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 32.9 minutes.
